Budget signals shift in export policy, phases out interest subsidies

As per the budget document reviewed by Mint, the Department of Commerce has been allocated ₹5,873 crore for 2026-27 (BE), lower than the revised estimate (RE) of ₹6,606 crore in 2025-26. In contrast, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has received a higher allocation of ₹11,970.83 crore for FY27 (BE), which is about 39% higher than the ₹8,616.15 crore allocated in FY26 (RE). This takes the total allocation for the ministry of commerce to ₹17,843.83 crore in FY27 (BE), up from ₹15,222.15 crore in FY26 (RE), an increase of about 17.2%.