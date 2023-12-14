comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 14 2023 15:44:46
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,464.5 1.28%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132 0.49%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.1 -2.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 623.55 0.6%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,034.35 1.99%
Business News/ Budget / Interim Budget 2024: Indian Automotive industry ‘not expecting special SOPs… should not come out with surprises'
Back Back

Interim Budget 2024: Indian Automotive industry ‘not expecting special SOPs… should not come out with surprises'

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

The Indian Automotive industry sector has a positive outlook for the upcoming Budget, with expectations for updates on the FAME 3 scheme, PLI sops, and GST revision on entry-level two-wheelers.

Interim Budget 2024: The Interim Budget is expected to be a 'vote on account' as it falls in an election year, with the automotive industry hoping for continued budgetary allocations for the PLI and FAME policies.Premium
Interim Budget 2024: The Interim Budget is expected to be a 'vote on account' as it falls in an election year, with the automotive industry hoping for continued budgetary allocations for the PLI and FAME policies.

Interim Budget 2024: The work on the upcoming Union Budget 2024 has begun, a report by Financial Express has stated. Finance Ministry that will release the Interim Budget next year will provide a tentative indication of the government’s intent and future push.

Also read: Union Budget 2024: Doctors, health experts urge Centre to raise excise duty on tobacco

Indian Automotive industry sector among various segments has a positive outlook over the upcoming budget and has been sharing their suggestions with the government. The Indian Automotive industry sector has its expectations grounded on update of potential FAME 3 scheme, PLI sops and revision on GST entry-level two-wheelers. However, the interim Budget is expected to retain a status quo on the GST front on vehicles.

Also read: Income tax: Four money-saving tips to get on track for 2024

Director General of Automotive Components Manufacturers Association, Vinnie Mehta informed Financial Express that with 2024 being an election year, February budget is most likely going to be ‘a vote on account.’

He further mentioned, “I must credit the government for its benign policies especially the PLI and the FAME which have greatly benefitted the automotive ecosystem."

Also read: Finance Ministry initiates Budgetary exercise for 2024-25

Vinnie further expressed hope that these policies would further continue to receive generous budgetary allocations from the government. He also pointed out that with reference to GST in the case of EVs, there are a few cases of inverted duty structure. He said, "Some of their components which are being taken up with the GST council."

President, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Vinod Aggarwal said, “We are not expecting any special sops from the government. They should not create any sudden disruptions, they should continue with good policies, infrastructure investments, and stability in regulations, and not introduce regulatory norms," reported Financial Express.

He further added, "Any new norms also lead to an increase in costs. They should not levy or come out with surprises."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Dec 2023, 04:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App