Is digital India now a household reality? Here's what Economic Survey reveals

The Economic Survey 2025–26 has highlighted how India’s digital expansion has reached household scale, extending beyond cities into rural areas through the internet, smartphones and public digital infrastructure. With connectivity now widespread across villages and small towns, the Survey notes that digital access is no longer the main barrier, but also notes that excessive and compulsive use of digital platforms is emerging as a growing behavioural and public health concern, particularly among young people. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Survey in Parliament on Thursday, 29 January.

Digital growth at scale

India’s digital economy has expanded sharply over the past decade. The Survey estimates that it contributed close to 12% of national income in 2022–23, with its share projected to rise above 13% by 2024–25. This growth has been driven by low-cost data, mass smartphone adoption and the steady build-out of public digital infrastructure.

Internet connections have increased nearly fourfold since 2014, reaching almost one billion by 2024. The rollout of 5G services and BharatNet fibre connectivity to more than two lakh gram panchayats has played a key role in extending digital access deep into rural India. By 2025, over 85% of households owned at least one smartphone, signalling near-universal reach.