Manufacturing needs government support to meet ambitious targets

“It is a Herculean task to get a parcel of land between 1,000 and 5,000 acres and it takes almost three years to get environment clearance. If we create packages where we get water, land and environment clearances and then maybe auction to various industrialists so that the project comes in a time-bound manner. If that happens for 10-15 projects then in another six-seven or eight years, we may create a capacity of another 100 million tonnes," said R.K. Goyal, managing director, Kalyani Steels Ltd. “Govt has to create enablers so that new greenfield projects can come."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}