Mint Primer | Eight points to note from the Union budget
SummaryThe number of individual, punting on stocks and their derivatives like futures and options, has gone up dramatically in recent years. The government has proposed to increase the securities and transaction tax on futures and options to 0.02% and 0.1%, respectively.
On 23 July, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Narendra Modi government’s first budget after the Lok Sabha election. Her budget speech was 14,703 words long—slightly longer than the 2023 speech, but nowhere as long as the ones in 2020 and 2019. Let’s look at the major points in the budget.