Mint Primer | Eight points to note from the Union budget

The stock market

The BSE Sensex, India’s most popular stock market index, closed the day flat at 80,429 points, down by less than 0.1%. But the index did gyrate through the day and was down by more than 1.6% at one point, when the market came to know that capital gains on buying and selling stocks will be taxed at higher rates. Nonetheless, by the close of trading, those losses had more or less been recovered, suggesting all over again that while the marketmen may try to outwardly project the importance of the budget, over the years, this government document has mattered less and less to them.