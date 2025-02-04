Budget
Mint Primer: Will the budget bring prosperity to rural India?
Summary
- The budget announced a prosperity and resilience scheme aiming to skill rural youth and reduce distress migration. But it kept funding for flagship jobs scheme MGNREGS unchanged at ₹86,000 crore.
The budget announced a slew of schemes for rural India, focusing on improving crop productivity and credit access for farmers. But funding for most non-farm schemes has declined in real terms. How will this impact income and consumption demand? Mint explores.
