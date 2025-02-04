Mint Primer: Will the budget bring prosperity to rural India?

How will it impact consumer demand?

The largesse of ₹1 trillion in terms of tax cut will benefit fewer than 30 million Indians. This is expected to spur consumer demand for discretionary and white goods. But families may also use part of the tax savings to repay loans, and not spend the entire amount. For rural India, much will depend on how crop output and prices move. The winter harvest of wheat needs to be watched closely as a sudden spike in the mercury ahead of harvest will reduce yields. MSP support will also be critical to farm incomes.