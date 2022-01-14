New 10 year bond auction devolves ahead of budget

“The devolvement of the new 10 year bond is seen as RBI's discomfort with the current yield level, RBI could have been expecting a lower cut off yield. With budget round the corner and market expectation of bigger borrowing program from the government, will lead to further rise in yields. The government has to find ways to cap borrowing program at least at ₹12 trillion for yields to remain under check. Devolvement no way going to help in improving market sentiment," said Naveen Singh, head of trading, ICICI Securities Primary.