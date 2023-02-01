New Tax Regime: Definition, advantages and disadvantages explained
- In her latest Budget presentation, FM Nirmala Sitharaman made changes in the personal income tax slab which have been welcomed by maximum experts, while some have also cited cautions.
In her last annual Budget ahead of the general elections in 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February has brought changes in the Income Tax regimes, which was unchanged since 2014.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×