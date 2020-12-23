‘Govt to bear cost of vaccination’

Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore, and board member of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said India is not likely to face any delay in covid-19 vaccines due to its large manufacturing capacity. However, there may be a worry that other low- and middle-income countries may face problems in getting enough vaccine shipments to inoculate their population, Kang added. “I’m worried about the other 91 countries in the COVAX facility, which have been promised doses for 20% of their populations. What about the remaining 80%? Where is the funding for those countries to buy the vaccine coming from? Only when we have a clear path to how that is going to be done, can we really think that we have got a process in place for global equity and access."