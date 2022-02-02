30% cryptocurrency income tax: It’s like the cherry on cake for crypto investors

The Budget 2022-23 also proposed a 1 per cent TDS on payments towards virtual currencies beyond ₹10,000 in a year and taxation of such gifts in the hands of the recipient. The threshold limit for TDS would be ₹50,000 a year for specified persons, which include individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}