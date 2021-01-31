5 income tax changes that could be expected in Budget 2021

In last year's Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a new income tax regime that came into effect from April 1. So some tax experts say that in this year's Budget there might not be many new changes. Under the new simplified income tax regime, there is zero tax for income up to ₹2.5 lakh; 5% for income between ₹2.5 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh; 10% for income between ₹5 lakh and up to ₹7.5 lakh; 15% for income between ₹7.5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh; 20% for income between ₹10 lakh and up to ₹12.5 lakh; 25% for income between ₹12.5 lakh and up to ₹15 lakh; 30% for income above ₹15 lakh.