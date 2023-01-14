6 key tax amendments likely to be in focus of Budget 2023

Our expectations from the upcoming budget:-Due to a periodic rise in inflation, and an increase in expenses due to the continuation of the hybrid working model, it is the need of the hour to increase the standard deduction limit. Salaried-class taxpayers expect a rise up to Rs. 1,00,000/- in the standard deduction. Also, this limit for army personnel must be high. A rise in the standard deduction limit will be helpful in the following manner:-

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}