A fine balance

In what may increase the disposable income of individuals to support consumption, the finance minister increased the slab, up to which no income tax is payable to ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh a year from 2023-24 under the new income tax regime, which will be the default now. The new income tax regime introduced in 2020-21 does not allow for any deductions related to insurance and investments. She also hiked the minimum threshold under the old income tax regime to ₹3 lakh from ₹2.5 lakh. In a relief to high earners, the budget also proposed to cut the highest surcharge rate of 37% to 25% in the new tax regime, which covers those earning ₹5 crore and above.