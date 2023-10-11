Budget
A fissured land: Israel, Palestine and Hamas
SummaryIsrael is at war with Hamas, the latest chapter in an enervating cycle of violence. Why has the Palestine question remained unresolved for so long? Mint takes a look at the past, present and future of this festering conflict and its implications for the world and Indian economy.
What is the genesis of this crisis?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more