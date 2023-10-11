A fissured land: Israel, Palestine and Hamas

There are two main players. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now in his sixth term, has been PM for more years than any other Israeli. But the right-wing politician has faced mass protests, including by military reservists, over plans to curb the judiciary’s powers. Hamas, an Islamic group which governs Gaza, is opposed to the very existence of Israel. Its political wing is headed by Ismail Haniyeh and the armed wing by Mohammed Deif. Sidelined by the Hamas attack is the moderate president of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas. Globally, he remains the face of Palestine.