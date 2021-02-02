A primer in 26 steps

The government’s flagship economic policy of a self-reliant India got top billing in the budget. Nirmala Sitharaman’s dedicated Part-A of her speech to the policy, which is increasing in scope and coverage. Atmanirbhar has even been institutionalized in a new centrally-sponsored health scheme with an outlay of ₹64,180crore.

Bad bank

There has been plenty of debate about the need for a “bad bank" to take over the massive bad loans of public sector banks and then help dispose of the assets. The government has finally bitten the bullet, announcing an asset reconstruction and asset management company. RBI estimates 17.6% of public sector bank loans could go bad.

Cess

There was almost a consensus that the government would introduce some sort of covid-19 cess. Mindful of the negative impact on taxpayers, it chose instead to announce an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (which is expected to yield ₹30,000 crore) does not appear to have an impact on consumers, but will not accrue to the states.

Disinvestment

Given the poor track record in previous years around disinvestment, government targets ( ₹1.75 trillion) are usually taken with a bucket of salt. Next year could be different, as the government has laid out a policy for strategic sales, announced that it will privatize two public sector banks, and reiterated privatization plans for Air-India and other PSUs on the block.

Elections

Sops to election bound states has become a rite of passage of Union Budgets, and this one was no different. Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech announced new highway projects and economic corridors for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal—all these five states go to the polls in 2021.

FCI

It’s an open secret that the government was not completely compensating the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the rice and wheat it would buy from farmers to distribute to the poor. FCI has a debt of ₹3.81 trillion. Now, the government has decided to come clean and take these expenditures on its books. This step has been hailed as a reform.

GIG workers

The FM’s budget speech talked about the recently-introduced Labour Code where social security benefits will be extended to gig workers. The tax holiday for start-ups and capital gains exemptions for investment in start-ups have also been extended by one year.

Health

Given that this year has been dominated by the pandemic, a greater focus on healthcare was expected. But the FM exceeded expectations by increasing the outlay for health and well-being by 137%, and has ambitious plans to increase capacities in primary, secondary and tertiary health care as well as research. This move is going to improve the health of the economy.

Insurance

Given the importance the Modi government has accorded to insurance solutions in recent years, it’s not surprising that the foreign direct investment (FDI) limits have been increased to 74% —with systems to ensure control in Indian hands. Also, the government announced that one general insurance company will be privatized this year.

Jab

Understandably, the delivery of covid-19 vaccines to hundreds of millions of Indians will be a key focus of the government this year. The budget has allotted ₹35,000 crore for this massive exercise with the promise of further funds. While being optimistic about the vaccines, the FM stressed the fight against covid-19 will continue through 2021.

Kisan

Given the massive protests at Delhi’s doorstep against three farm reform laws passed by Parliament in September 2020, Sitharaman sought to placate farmers by showcasing data on higher government purchase of grains and pulses at support prices. But overall, the budget for agriculture and allied sectors was cut to ₹1.48 trillion in 2021-22 from ₹1.55 trillion the previous year.

Land banks

For some time now, the government has been trying to find a workable solution to monetize the massive land banks under its ministries’ watch, apart from land controlled by PSUs. Now, it says a Special Purpose Vehicle will work out ways to sell this land. But given the poor state of real estate markets, it remains to be seen how quickly this picks up.

MGNREGA

The rural works programme has been a major ameliorating factor during the pandemic, with returning migrant workers enrolling in droves. In 2020-21, the allocation was increased by ₹50,000 crore. For the next year, the government has cut the allocation for the scheme by 34.5% to ₹73,500 crore. The scheme did not even find a mention in the FM’s speech.

Nuts and bolts

One of the most curious items to face a hike in customs duty this year is nuts (and screws). But it was just one among 20 items on a list which included everything from cotton and raw silk to certain categories of plastics, leather and auto parts. Nuts are a key component of any manufactured good, and Atmanirbhar is clearly going after even the most incongruous item.

One-person companies

Sometimes, a new mobile app or a startup can emerge over the course of a lunch conversation. And, for the first few years, the company might have just one employee. The powers-that-be have finally come to acknowledge this reality. From next year, incorporating a one-person company is set to become a lot easier. Even overseas Indians who’ve been resident for just 120 days can sign up and start up.

Provident Fund

Employers who shirk on prompt PF payments, beware! In case the employer’s share of PF/superannuation fund contributions aren’t deposited on time, they will no longer be able to withhold this amount back while paying the salary. Rampant delays in the legally mandated PF contribution results in a loss of interest income for employees.

Quicksilver

Market volatility has been sky-high in recent days, but the Budget has strangely, and unexpectedly, been a calming balm. Over the past 10 years, the markets have never responded this positively on Budget day. The Sensex zoomed 5%, led primarily by bank and financial stocks. The proposed FDI hike in insurance and the progress on disinvestment will be keenly watched.

Renewable

India’s solar story over the past decade has been nothing short of remarkable. Prices have crashed, solar capacity has ballooned, and the country is currently home to several of the world’s largest solar developers. But there’s a hitch: most of the solar panels used in India are imported from China. In order to build up domestic capacity, the Budget has promised a phased manufacturing plan for solar cells and solar panels.

Seniors

India may be a young nation, but seniors hold a special place in the hearts of finance ministers. Naturally, even in a year when tax proposals had no major changes, there was a small sop for senior citizens. From next year, those over 75 years of age will be exempted from filing tax returns in case they have only two sources of income—pension and interest income.

Textiles

India has repeatedly missed the bus on low-skill manufacturing, and the textile sector is perhaps the biggest missed opportunity. India has a substantial export-oriented textile base, yet, the country has been losing out to Bangladesh and Vietnam in recent years. To reverse this, the government now wants to set up 7 textile parks with plug and play facilities under a new Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) scheme.

Urban

Cities have a slew of things to look forward to—from a MetroLite and MetroNeo proposal for smaller towns to a PPP-based cluster bus scheme that is expected to put 20,000 public transport buses on the road. Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Nagpur have been sanctioned new metro rail corridors as well. A Jal Jeevan (Urban) mission is slated to improve tap water access.

Vistadome

More rail coaches with a see-through roof made of glass are expected to make an appearance in a number of new tourist corridors. The 174-year-old Indian Railways also gets a capital spending boost in FY22. The Budget explicitly acknowledges that logistics costs will need to come down to turn ‘Make in India’ into a reality. The railways and its dedicated freight corridors will be the site of much action in the days ahead.

Women

Empowering women was a key pillar of the Budget. In her speech, the finance minister promised that the new labour codes will remove all barriers and allow women to work in all sectors. However, while legal hurdles may relax, the workplace is still largely an unfriendly place for many women. The so-called “She-cession"—the hit on women-dominated jobs during the pandemic—has only made things worse.

X-Factor

The X-factor in the budget is, of course, the record borrowing. Here’s the trade-off: assuming the borrowing is put to good use and GDP growth gets a boost, tax income will rise in step with the economy and paying interest will be easy. But if that doesn’t happen, the massive borrowing will come back to bite in a few years.

Youth

‘Education for all’ figures prominently in the Budget. The year 2020 has been a washout for many students and the nature of the recovery will determine how soon India’s greatest asset—its youth—bounces back. A new Higher Education Commission is in the works. A set of 15,000 “exemplar schools" will be announced shortly.

Zero-coupon bonds

An instrument of financial jugglery is expected to fund India’s infrastructure expansion, in part. A zero-coupon bond is a debt security that does not have to pay interest but instead trades at a deep discount, rendering a profit on maturity. RBI has already expressed concerns with the government’s use of this instrument to recapitalise public sector banks. But it looks like the curious 0% interest bearing bond is here to stay.

