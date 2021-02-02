A primer in 26 steps

An instrument of financial jugglery is expected to fund India’s infrastructure expansion, in part. A zero-coupon bond is a debt security that does not have to pay interest but instead trades at a deep discount, rendering a profit on maturity. RBI has already expressed concerns with the government’s use of this instrument to recapitalise public sector banks. But it looks like the curious 0% interest bearing bond is here to stay.

