The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said giving permission to states for additional open market borrowing is equivalent to 0.5% of gross state domestic product (GSDP).

FinMin further said the decision announced in Budget last year has enabled the states to push their capital expenditure higher.

"The additional open market borrowing permission issued is equivalent to 0.5% of GSDP enabling the states in pushing their capital expenditure further," it said.

Nirmala Sitharaman in last Budget had announced that additional borrowing ceiling of 0.5% will be provided to states in addition to a net borrowing at 4% of GSDP.

Giving an update on the progress made so far, FinMin said, net borrowing ceiling of states for FY22 was determined as ₹8.46 lakh crore at 4% of GSDP.

Guidelines on additional borrowing of 0.5% of GSDP to states linked to performance in power sector were issued in July.

Till December, borrowing permission for raising open market borrowing of ₹6 lakh crore has been issued to states till 21 December.

