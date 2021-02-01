Agri Ministry gets 5.63% more budget for FY22; half of it for PM-KISAN

The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ministry has got 5.63% more budget allocation at ₹1,31,531 crore for 2021-22 and half of it would be spent on the flagship PM-KISAN scheme and slightly higher funds are made available for agri-infra fund and irrigation programmes.

The ministry's revised budget is estimated to be ₹1,24,519 crore for the ongoing 2020-21 fiscal year, according to the Budget 2021 document presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Of the total allocation made for the next fiscal year to the ministry, ₹1,23,017.57 crore has been allocated to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and ₹8,513.62 crore to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education.

As per the Budget document, the allocation for 10 central schemes has been increased marginally to ₹1,05,018.81 crore for 2021-22 from the revised estimate of ₹1,03,162.30 crore for the current fiscal year.

Among the key central schemes, a major allocation of ₹65,000 crore has been made for PM-KISAN, under which the government provides ₹6,000 to each beneficiary in three equal installments to registered farmers.

The allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Yojana (PM-AASHA) has been increased to ₹1,500 crore for the next fiscal year from the revised estimate of ₹996 crore for 2020-21.

Similarly, the allocation for formation and promotion of 10,000 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) has been increased to ₹700 crore from ₹250 crore, while agriculture infrastructure fund has been raised to ₹900 crore from ₹208 crore.

Apart from ten central schemes, the government has also allocated funds for regulatory and autonomous bodies.

Besides, the government has allocated funds for 18-odd central sponsored schemes under which funds are provided to states and union territories for implementation.

For instance, the allocation for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY)- Per Drop More Crop has been increased substantially to ₹4,000 crore from ₹2,563 crore in the revised estimated for 2020-21.

With regard to other related ministries, the government has increased allocation to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to ₹4,820.82 crore from ₹3,918.31 crore in the revised estimate for the current fiscal year.

The allocation for Food Processing Industries Ministry has also been increased marginally to ₹1,308.66 crore for 2021-22 from ₹1,247.42 crore, the document added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

