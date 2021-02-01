This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Budget >News >Agri Ministry gets 5.63% more budget for FY22; half of it for PM-KISAN
Agri Ministry gets 5.63% more budget for FY22; half of it for PM-KISAN
2 min read.05:50 PM IST
PTI
Of the total allocation made for the next fiscal year, ₹1,23,017.57 crore has been allocated to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and ₹8,513.62 crore to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education
The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ministry has got 5.63% more budget allocation at ₹1,31,531 crore for 2021-22 and half of it would be spent on the flagship PM-KISAN scheme and slightly higher funds are made available for agri-infra fund and irrigation programmes.
The ministry's revised budget is estimated to be ₹1,24,519 crore for the ongoing 2020-21 fiscal year, according to the Budget 2021 document presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Of the total allocation made for the next fiscal year to the ministry, ₹1,23,017.57 crore has been allocated to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and ₹8,513.62 crore to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education.
As per the Budget document, the allocation for 10 central schemes has been increased marginally to ₹1,05,018.81 crore for 2021-22 from the revised estimate of ₹1,03,162.30 crore for the current fiscal year.
Among the key central schemes, a major allocation of ₹65,000 crore has been made for PM-KISAN, under which the government provides ₹6,000 to each beneficiary in three equal installments to registered farmers.
The allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Yojana (PM-AASHA) has been increased to ₹1,500 crore for the next fiscal year from the revised estimate of ₹996 crore for 2020-21.
Similarly, the allocation for formation and promotion of 10,000 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) has been increased to ₹700 crore from ₹250 crore, while agriculture infrastructure fund has been raised to ₹900 crore from ₹208 crore.
Apart from ten central schemes, the government has also allocated funds for regulatory and autonomous bodies.
Besides, the government has allocated funds for 18-odd central sponsored schemes under which funds are provided to states and union territories for implementation.
For instance, the allocation for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY)- Per Drop More Crop has been increased substantially to ₹4,000 crore from ₹2,563 crore in the revised estimated for 2020-21.
With regard to other related ministries, the government has increased allocation to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to ₹4,820.82 crore from ₹3,918.31 crore in the revised estimate for the current fiscal year.
The allocation for Food Processing Industries Ministry has also been increased marginally to ₹1,308.66 crore for 2021-22 from ₹1,247.42 crore, the document added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.