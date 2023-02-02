Agriculture to zero emissions: here’s the budget in 26 letters

One of the seven priorities of this budget is green growth, and it figured the maximum number of times in the budget speech. It is all encompassing, running the gamut from green fuel and energy through farming and mobility to buildings and green equipment. To walk the talk, an outlay of ₹35,000 crore for priority capital investments towards energy transition and net zero objectives has also been made. The message is clear — the colour of money, going forward, will be green.