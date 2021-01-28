Ahead of Budget 2021, Gita Gopinath suggests measures to keep economy on track

New Delhi: India should retain spending on rural jobs for another year to check a rise in inequality during the pandemic and have a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy to keep borrowing costs low when the economy gets out of the current crisis, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Thursday. The medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy could comprise effective GST collection and credible divestment plan, she said.

Gopinath said in her C.D. Deshmukh memorial lecture delivered at a virtual event organised by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) that countries where income support during the pandemic has been generous, people were more willing to spend rather than saving for any eventuality of a further wave of the pandemic or lockdown restrictions.

Gopinath’s suggestions to the Indian government also include bolstering bank balance sheets and making the insolvency resolution framework more effective. She does not recommend fiscal tightening during the pandemic, which she said would be counter-productive.

Gopinath’s suggestion comes as the government is preparing to present the union budget for FY22 on Monday with a focus on offering support to affected sections of the society and economy and to promote self-reliance. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raised expectations by referring to it as a ‘never before budget.’

Gopinath explained that generous income support in developed economies ensured consumption level held up among low-income groups. Most developed nations ensured more than 50% replacement income support to people—that is, a person who lost $100 worth of income is replaced with at least $50.

Close to 70% of advanced economies provided over 50% of replacement income support, while in the case of emerging markets, that bar is much smaller at 20% and in the case of low income countries, it is even smaller, Gopinath said. In the US, the replacement rate was significantly above 1 which meant a person who lost $100, the support was $110. “This is quite substantial," said Gopinath.

The Narendra Modi administration has as part of the stimulus packages, raised NREGS spending by ₹50,000 crore for FY21 besides a scheme to incentivise job creation by way of support to provident fund contributions of new recruits. The original allocation for rural jobs scheme was ₹61,500 crore.

“Inequality is a major concern. The World Bank has flagged the risk of millions entering extreme poverty I think it is a big risk for many countries including for India," said Gopinath. She suggested that it would be useful to keep rural jobs spending, which was expanded last year during the pandemic, high in the next fiscal too to prevent a rise in inequality. She also said that the crisis has hit women more than men and this needs attention.

Gopinath said that companies going bankrupt have dropped during the pandemic relative to the prior period due to various policy measures and once these are withdrawn an increase in bankruptcies was bound to happen. The gravity of this concern would vary across countries and they need to be prepared to deal with this.

“There are countries where banks are well capitalised where increase in bankruptcies and non-performing assets when these policies will be withdrawn will not have much of an effect on the banking system….There are other countries which entered the crisis with much more vulnerable banking systems and India is one of those," Gopinath said. She said that RBI has already indicated non-performing loans can go up quite significantly.

“That will have implications for banking system and credit creation. One has to prepare for this, going forward. Preparation involves making sure you have an insolvency resolution framework that can work very fast. It has to be efficient…Also the government might have to think if it has to make capital infusion," she said.

