Amid the ongoing third wave of the Covid pandemic, the Union Budget 2022 will be crucial in defining the way forward for the Indian economy. Market watchers believe that the rising uncertainty from the third wave of the pandemic will force the government to push the fiscal pedal more to support the fragile recovery. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2022 on February 1.

So, ahead of the Union Budget 2022 which sectors are in focus? According to analysts, Real estate, public sector, infrastructure are some of the sectors in focus.

“Many of the government themes will revolve around the steps to revive the economy by providing productive spending and subsidies, therefore we expect the banking, auto, infra, fertiliser and sugar sectors to be more focused in the Union budget," says Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, Share India Securities.

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities lists out three sectors in focus ahead of Budget 2022.

● Real Estate and Lending-With the current lower interest regime, as well as some tax benefits, are to be expected, it is the best time to focus on this sector

● Public sectors - Asset monetisation of public sector undertakings under the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP).

● Infrastructure, Railways, and agriculture are also some key sectors to focus on

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities says Infrastructure and PSU will be in focus ahead of the Union Budget this year.

Meanwhile, the Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address of the president to both the Houses and conclude on April 8, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be presented on February 1.

The Economic Survey will be tabled on January 31 after the president's address, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin.

