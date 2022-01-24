Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Budget / News /  Ahead of Union budget, 875 staff members of Parliament test Covid positive

Ahead of Union budget, 875 staff members of Parliament test Covid positive

Parliament’s Budget Session starts on January 31, 2022. (PTI)
1 min read . 11:54 AM IST Livemint

  • From January 4 to 8, around 65 of Rajya Sabha Secretariat, 200 of Lok Sabha Secretariat, and 133 of allied services had tested Covid positive
  • The Budget Session will be held from January 31 to April 8 with a nearly month-long recess after the first half

As many as 875 staff members of the parliament have tested positive for Covid-19 before the Budget Session, starting from January 31. Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has also tested positive for coronavirus. Naidu has self-isolated for a week in Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, the Vice President of India said, "The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested."

Ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, 2,847 tests were conducted, of which 875 staff members tested positive. From January 4 to 8, around 65 of Rajya Sabha Secretariat, 200 of Lok Sabha Secretariat, and 133 of allied services had tested Covid positive.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat has reimposed restrictions on the attendance of officials and staff to decrease Covid-19 cases. As per the directions, 50% of officials and staff below the rank of Under Secretary or Executive officer are required to work from home till January-end. They constitute about 65% of the total employees.

Those with disabilities and pregnant women are exempted from attending office. Starting and closing timings of the Secretariat are staggered to avoid crowding, according to the latest order.

The Budget Session will be held from January 31 to April 8 with a nearly month-long recess after the first half. The Union budget will be presented on February 1 and will conclude on April 8.

