Mint Explainer | AI mentioned 11 times, but budget cut: Decoding India's evolving stance on artificial intelligence
India's AI Mission budget was reduced to ₹1,000 crore, signaling a cautious stance on AI development. Despite FM Sitharaman's emphasis on AI's potential, the government focuses on sector-specific applications rather than large-scale investments, reflecting changing priorities in the AI landscape.
On 29 January, the 2026 Economic Survey flagged the need for India to take a cautious approach in developing artificial intelligence. On Sunday, the outlay proposed for the India AI Mission in the Union Budget was halved. This comes days before the Centre hosts the who’s-who of AI at a summit this month.