Has the Centre changed its stance on AI?

Last January, India took note of China’s DeepSeek—an AI model that forced the US to innovate on the use of low-cost compute and efficient data centres. India said at the time that the country would see its own ‘DeepSeek moment’ by end-2025. Since then, India’s stance has changed: the Economic Survey said India must not scale AI blindly, but instead focus on sector-wise, business-specific AI development. On 30 January, union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said most AI use-cases can be served by small language models and not compute- and cost-intensive large ones, reflecting a change in spirit.