All eyes on 1 February as pre-budget talks conclude

In the first pre-budget consultation with the finance minister and top ministry officials, industrialists called for a fresh round of fiscal stimulus to support economic growth. Confederation of Indian Industry recommended a three-pronged strategy for budget 2021-22 centring around growth, fiscal consolidation and strengthening of the financial sector that would help overcome the impact of covid-19 on the economy, while the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce urged the Centre to consider converging the existing GST rates into three slabs, to reduce complexity and the probability of disputes.