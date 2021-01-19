All MPs requested to undergo RT-PCR test: Om Birla ahead of Budget Session

Om Birla said,"Rajya Sabha will sit from 9am to 2pm and Lok Sabha will sit be from 4 pm to 9 pm. Zero Hour and Question Hour will be held. MPs have been requested to undergo RT-PCR test."

He said all arrangements have also been made for RTPCR COVID-19 tests of MPs near their residence.

In Parliament premises, the RTPCR tests will be conducted on January 27-28, while arrangements have also been made for these tests of families and staff members of MPs.

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on 29 January with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses and the Union Budget will be presented on 1 February.

In order to enable the standing committees to consider the Demands for Grants of ministries and prepare their reports, the Houses will adjourn on February 15 and meet again on March 8.

Like the previous session, both the Houses would sit in shifts with Rajya Sabha meeting in the forenoon and Lok Sabha in the evening between 4 pm and 9 pm as part of health measures adopted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Question Hour would take place in the Budget session. In the previous session, the Question Hour was not taken up due to paucity of time as both Houses met for four hours each.

This time, the Lok Sabha at least, would sit for five hours instead of four every day.

Private Members' business which usually takes place on Friday afternoons has also made a comeback in the Budget session, according to Lok Sabha srcretariat. In the previous session, the Private Members' business was not taken up.

Members introduce their own bills and resolutions during this period which are debated by the House.

Meanwhile, Food served in Parliament canteens for MPs and others will become costlier as a subsidy given for it has been stopped, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

While Birla did not specify the financial implications of the move, sources said the Lok Sabha Secretariat can annually save more than ₹8 crore with the subsidy coming to an end.

Talking to reporters about preparations for the next Parliament session, beginning January 29, Birla also said the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways.

*With inputs from agencies

