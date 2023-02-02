All that you need to know about this year’s budget

The fiscal deficit for 2023-24 is expected to be at ₹17.9 trillion or 5.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Fiscal deficit is the difference between what a government earns and what it spends. This is lower than the fiscal deficit of 6.4% for 2022-23. Nonetheless, the government plans to finance a bulk of this through a net borrowing of ₹12.3 trillion in the next financial year, slightly more than the ₹12 trillion it expects to borrow during the current financial year. Now this will happen in an environment where household financial savings have fallen. If the situation stays the same, interest rates will continue to stay high, leading to high EMIs. If savings increase, then consumption will take a beating. There is no free lunch here. The cost of the government driving growth through higher capital expenditure will be paid for somewhere.

