Analysts warn of ‘risks' to FY26 fiscal deficit target as FM Nirmala Sitharaman shares 2023 Budget
The government's budget gap hit a high of 9.5% of GDP in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While it has narrowed since then, the numbers remain well above the medium-term goal of 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. The government is targeting a budget deficit of 5.9% of GDP for 2023-24.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday that the federal government would target a budget deficit of 5.9% of GDP for 2023-24. But even as as the administration continues to narrow the budget gap, analysts have flagged concerns about the feasibility of achieving a fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×