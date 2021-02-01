Anand Mahindra's on Union Budget 2021: One expectation fulfilled

While presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament today the Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman announced a sharp increase in capital expenditure with BE of ₹5.54 lakh crore which is 34.5% more than the BE of last financial year (Rs. 4.12 lakh crore). The Minister stated that despite the resource crunch it has been Government’s effort to spend more on capital and it is expected that the total capital expenditure during 2020-21 will be at around ₹4.39 lakh crore.