As Budget 2021 goes paperless, FM Sitharaman launches mobile app to provide info

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget-related documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the public.

For the first time since independence, the budget papers will not be printed in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Union Budget 2021, slated to be presented on 1 February, is going to be completely paperless.

The Central Government has received permission for the same from both houses of parliament.

The decision has been taken as nearly 100 people would be required to stay at the printing press for around a fortnight amid the pandemic fear.

All about the Union Budget Mobile App

1) The mobile app facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc, as prescribed by the Constitution.

2) The app has a user-friendly interface with embedded features of downloading, printing, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links, etc.

3) The bilingual app (English and Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

4) The app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal -- www.indiabudget.gov.in. The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

5) All Budget-related documents will be available on the mobile app after the completion of the Budget speech by FM Sitharaman in Parliament on 1 February.









