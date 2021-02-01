Budget 2021: Auto sector to benefit from scrappage policy

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: India’s automobile sector will have much to cheer from the Union government’s decision to introduce a voluntary vehicle scrappage policy and a scheme to augment public transport system by inducting more buses, and the decision to increase investment in the infrastructure sector through the finance budget of 2021. The auto sector, which has been witnessing a sharp slowdown in sales since 2019, has been urging the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to usher in such measures to engineer a turnaround in the coming years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced while presenting Union Budget 2021 the introduction of a vehicle scrappage scheme wherein commercial vehicles that are 15 years old or more and personal vehicles more than 20 years old will have to be scrapped. The details of the scheme will be announced by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH). Sitharaman in her speech also announced capital investment of Rs5.54 trillion in developing infrastructure around the country, which is expected to boost the demand for heavy and medium commercial vehicles.

The Union government will also spend Rs18,000 crore to improve public transport in Indian cities and procure 20,000 busses for this. This move will also provide an impetus to the bus segment, where sales crashed because of the adverse impact of covid -19.

“We will invest Rs18,000 crore for a scheme to augment public transportation in India. This scheme will boost the auto sector and provide jobs for our youth. It will also create ease of mobility in our cities," said Sitharaman. “The vehicle scrappage policy will help promote fuel efficient vehicles and reduce pollution in our cities. Commercial vehicles over 15 years and personal vehicles over 20 years can be scrapped. Details of this scheme will be made available by the ministries," she said.

Automobile sales in India have been on the downtrend since the second half of FY19 when the bankruptcy of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services caused a liquidity crisis among non-banking financial companies who are some of the major lenders to the auto industry. Higher fuel prices, weak consumer sentiment in a slowing economy and an increase in vehicle prices to meet new government rules on safety and emissions led to the decline in annual car sales in FY20.

“The scrappage policy though voluntary will likely become mandatory as the fitness certificate will be made mandatory. In the absence of a proper infrastructure, just introduction of a fitness certificate may not be enough. The government will also need to build the necessary infrastructure to get this to action on ground. A strong push in infrastructure building, including roads, railways, economic corridors will help boost demand for heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles," said Rajeev Singh, partner, automotive leader, KPMG India.

The Society of Indian automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has forecast vehicle sales across categories to decline 25%-45% this fiscal. Passenger vehicles sales fell 16% year-on-year (y-o-y) from April to December to 17,77,874 units with car sales falling 20.3% and sport-utility vehicles recording a 6.6% drop. Commercial vehicle dispatches also dropped by 37.23% y-o-y to 3,58,203 units during the period.