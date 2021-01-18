Aviation industry seeks tax sops, cut in airport charges

“Sops rolled out by the government last year during the peak of the pandemic will help the sector in the long run but we are in need of urgent short-term measures, which could help aviation bounce back. Several proposals by the industry, such as easing requirements for airlines to operate flights on remote and loss-making routes, and a free hand in ticket pricing, which were earlier rejected, should be considered," a senior airline official said seeking anonymity. “The government should also take pertinent policy decisions such as bringing jet fuel under GST, which will help bring down costs immediately," he said.