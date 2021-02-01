Bahi khata to Budget app: 4 times Sitharaman broke away from Budget traditions

Amidst a pandemic, economic crisis and a nationwide uproar regarding three new farm laws introduced by the centre, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to deliver her third budget later today. With much hope pinned on what the FM plans to deliver today, it is considered one of the most crucial budgets in recent times.

Sitharaman had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before".

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

Every year, while delivering the Union Budget, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made some fresh changes breaking away from tradition, and here they are:

Bahi Khata replaces leather briefcase

Sitharaman in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata'.

The tradition of carrying the Budget briefcase was handed over to us by the British. India's Budget briefcase was a copy of the 'Gladstone box' that is used in the British budget. Nirmala Sitharaman was the first Finance Minister to defy the tradition to carry her papers in a bahi khata.

2nd woman to present Budget, and the first woman to present 3 budgets

In 2019, Sitharaman became the second woman in the history of independent India to present the Union Budget.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman till now to have presented the Union Budget. In 1970, she presented the Union Budget of India for 1970-71, after she took over the finance portfolio following the resignation of Morarji Desai as finance minister.

However, she is the only woman to deliver three budgets to the Indian cabinet.

Budget 2021 is next in series of 4-5 mini budgets presented in 2020

In the pandemic year, Nirmala Sitharaman had delivered four to five economic packages to provide stimulus to a Covid-hit economy.

Ahead of the Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Probably for the first time in India's history, the finance minister had to give four-five mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages."

Union Budget app was launched during Halwa Ceremony

Moving away from the tradition of printing voluminous budget documents, the Finance Minister in an unprecedented measure launched 'Union Budget Mobile App' so that the members of Parliaments (MP) this time can easily access the Budget documents on their mobile phones.

The app was launched during the Halwa Ceremony that marks the launch of printing exercise for the budget. This will be the first time since the presentation of independent India's first budget on November 26, 1947, that the documents containing income and expenditure statement of the Union government along with the finance bill, detailing new taxes and other measures for the new financial year, will not be physically printed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via