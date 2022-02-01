Battery swapping a practical way of accelerating EV adoption, say experts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the government will bring out an EV battery swapping policy and formulate interoperability standards for EV charging to facilitate large-scale electric vehicle adoption.

Interoperability or standardization of charging systems implies an EV user can charge their vehicle at any charging network seamlessly, notwithstanding the specific make of their model or battery.

Keeping with India’s commitment at COP26 to take measures to decarbonize the economy, the Union Budget laid out a focused set of measures to address the challenges in scaling up EV charging infrastructure.

While the central government’s FAME-II scheme and various states’ EV policies have helped in lowering costs of EVs, particularly two-wheelers, compared to fossil-fuel run counterparts, high costs of battery replacement and a lack of public charging infrastructure or dedicated home-charging spots in urban households have been constraints towards mass adoption of EVs.

Sitharaman said the government will encourage promotion of batteries-as-a-service (BaaS) to bring in efficiencies in the ecosystem. Electric two-wheelers usually come fitted with one or more batteries from the OEM, which account for the bulk of their costs. If batteries are offered to customers as a ‘service’ that they can leave, much akin to refueling a vehicle at a gas station, upfront costs can be significantly reduced, and buyers’ range anxieties can be addressed at the same time.

EV manufacturers have hailed the announcement as a practical move to accelerate EV adoption.

“With BaaS, a customer can buy an electric scooter for as low as ₹36,000 in Gujarat (which heavily subsidizes electric two-wheelers) and ₹45000 in the rest of India", Vivekananda Hallekere, co-founder of Bengaluru-based electric-two wheeler startup Bounce Scooter Share, told Mint.

Hallekere’s company sells its flagship product Bounce Infinity without a battery – the first startup in the country to do so – at ₹45000, and for ₹70,000 with the battery. On average, an electric scooter with BaaS can cost as much as 50% cheaper compared to an IC-engine run scooter.

“Introducing the battery swapping policy and recognizing battery or energy as a service will help to develop EV infrastructure and increase the use of EVs in public transportation. It would motivate businesses engaged in delivery and car aggregation businesses to incorporate EVs into their fleet, and create new avenues for companies to venture into the business of battery swapping", Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said.

“As EV sales volumes go up and technological developments take place in batteries, costs will go down. Most manufacturers are developing electric vehicles which will be affordable – in some cases there will be cash burn and in some cases there won’t", Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO of Hero MotoCorp told Mint, adding, “We have already been in the battery swapping space through our tie-up with Gogoro in Taiwan".

Stakeholders in the mobility ecosystem are now awaiting the formulation of the interoperability standards for developing their batteries and charging systems. Many OEMs currently offer proprietary charging solutions to their customers – which means they are only able to use a home or office-installed charger that comes with their vehicles.

“As the policy unfolds, it would be great to see the govt addressing key points around how customers can access subsidies (currently available for EVs), range per charge criteria (as swap batteries, by definition, are smaller and with less range) and GST for swapping services in line with EVs", Chetan Maini, Chairman & Co-Founder, SUN Mobility said.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M said the automaker will work with the government to formulate and implement the battery swapping policy, including interoperability standards and driving innovation in the BaaS models as part of its last mile mobility business.

“We will work with the govt for the policy on green mobility, special mobility zones and battery swapping," Kenichi Ayukawa, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.