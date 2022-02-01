Battery swapping a practical way of accelerating EV adoption, say experts

Sitharaman said the government will encourage promotion of batteries-as-a-service (BaaS) to bring in efficiencies in the ecosystem. Electric two-wheelers usually come fitted with one or more batteries from the OEM, which account for the bulk of their costs. If batteries are offered to customers as a ‘service’ that they can leave, much akin to refueling a vehicle at a gas station, upfront costs can be significantly reduced, and buyers’ range anxieties can be addressed at the same time.