However, the numbers in the new budget deserve close scrutiny. The revenues of the Union government have been bolstered this year by the exceptional dividend given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in May. The government had assumed in the interim budget presented in February that the central bank would pay it ₹0.8 trillion, which was close to the amount received in the previous year as well. The actual dividend paid to the government in May was ₹2.11 trillion. The extra ₹1.31 trillion that has come into the government kitty is a one-time bonanza that is unlikely to be repeated every year, and such windfalls should ideally be saved rather than used to fund recurring payments.