Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired 15 pre-budget meetings for Budget 2021-22, from 14-23 December. More than 170 invitees representing nine stakeholder groups participated in the virtual meetings. The stakeholder groups include, financial and capital markets; health, education and rural development; water and sanitation; trade union and labour organization; industry, services and trade; infrastructure, energy and climate change sector; agriculture and agro-processing industry; industrialists; and economists.

The stakeholder groups made several suggestions on various subjects that included fiscal policy, including taxation; bond markets; insurance; infrastructure spending; health and education budget; social protection; skilling; water harvesting and conservation; sanitation; MGNREGA; public distribution system; ease of doing business; production linked investment scheme, exports; branding of ‘Made in India’ products, public sector delivery mechanisms; innovation, green growth; non-polluting sources of energy and vehicles, among others.

"The participants lauded government’s efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve and a strong recovery in economic growth in the second quarter of 2020-21," the finance ministry said in a statement. They further stated that India is among very few countries whose economic activity has risen with declining pandemic induced fatalities, it added.

Union minister of state for finance & corporate affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, Finance secretary Dr A.B. Pandey; Secretary, DIPAM, Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Secretary, Expenditure, T.V. Somanathan; Secretary, DEA, Tarun Bajaj; chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and senior officers from ministry of finance and other Ministries also participated in the meeting.

Finance minister thanked the participants for sharing their valuable suggestions assuring that all suggestions will be carefully considered while preparing the Budget 2021-22, the statement mentioned.

