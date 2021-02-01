Budget 2021: Govt proposes voluntary vehicle scrappage policy

The policy, when implemented, is expected to increase production and capacity utilization of vehicles. It is seen as an attempt by the government to boost automobile demand, which has been hit by weak consumer sentiment amid a slowdown in the broader economy. Last week, transport minister Nitin Gadkari had approved the policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles owned by government departments and public sector entities. Such vehicles will have to be more than 15 years old. The policy will come into effect from 1 April, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}