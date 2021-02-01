Budget 2021-22: Railways gets 1.10 trillion allocation

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget has allocated ₹1.10 trillion outlay for Indian Railways, out of which ₹1.07 trillion will be utilized for capital expenditure in the financial year 2021-22, towards expanding rail infrastructure in the country.

Railway board chairman and Chief Executive Officer Suneet Sharma said that the national transporter now has the highest ever total capital expenditure plan of ₹2.15 trillion, out of which includes ₹1.07 trillion from budgetary support and rest from internal resources and extra budgetary resources. The total capex for 2020-21 is ₹1.61 trillion.

“With this increase in capex, Indian Railways will be the driver of Indian economy. The thrust of Annual Plan 2021-22 is on infrastructure development, throughput enhancement, development of terminal facilities, augmentation of speed of trains, signaling systems, improvement of passengers/users’ amenities, safety works of road over/under bridges etc," railway ministry said in a statement.

Railways will also monetize Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) assets for operations and maintenance, after commissioning. Monetization process will begin after completion of DFC projects. "We will discuss with federal think tank NITI Aayog , department of disinvestment and asset monetisation and will go forward with it," Sharma said.

The Western and Eastern DFC are expected to be commissioned by June 2022. The 263.7 km Sonnagar-Gomoh stretch of the Eastern DFC will be taken up in public private partnership (PPP) mode in 2021-22.

“Gomoh-Dankuni section of 274.3 km will also be taken up in short succession. We will undertake future dedicated freight corridor projects namely East Coast corridor from Kharagpur to Vijayawada, East-West Corridor from Bhusaval to Kharagpur to Dankuni and North-South corridor from Itarsi to Vijayawada. Detailed project reports will be undertaken in the first phase," Sitharaman said, adding the ambitious infrastructure project is expected to increase speed of goods train and cut logistics cost.

Crisil’s Jagannarayan Padmanabhan said that the budget has given specific thrust to special projects such as dedicated freight corridors and high-speed rail projects. “There is also significant focus in garnering resources through PPP mode which hitherto has been a challenge. Railways along with Roads and highways continue to garner lions share in the capital expenditure amongst all infrastructure sector," Padmanabhan, who is the director and practice lead, transport and logistics at Crisil Infrastructure Advisory said.

As far as the finances of the Indian Railways is concerned, its operating ratio is expected to improve by end of the current financial year to 96.96%, despite the disruption caused due to covid-19. Operating ratio—expenses as a portion of revenue or the amount spent on every rupee earned—is pegged at 96.15% for 2020-21. This is lower than the revised estimate of 98.36% for 2019-20.

A lower operating ratio can be attributed to lower expenditure on account of a fall in working expenses as well as a sharp fall in pension liabilities. Pension liability was budgeted at ₹53,160 crore in the beginning of the current fiscal. However, the revised estimate stood at ₹523 crore as the national transporter made an arrangement with the finance ministry to defer this expense.

“Last year was very extraordinary and exceptional due to covid due to which passenger trains did not run. Our projections hence went haywire. Before this, we have been taking full pension liabilities. When we could not meet such liabilities, we came to an arrangement with finance ministry so that a separate fund was given to us, which we have to repay to finance ministry. In a couple of years, we have to pay it back." a railway ministry official explained.

As far as passenger convenience and safety is concerned, the budget proposed introduction of the aesthetically designed ‘Vista Dome LHB’ coaches on tourist routes to give a better travel experience to passengers. A provision of indigenously developed automatic train protection system is in the offing on congested rail routes. This system will minimize the possibility of train collision due to human error.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via