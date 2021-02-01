Budget 2021: Absence of tax rebate, incentives disappoint hospitality sector

Reeling under the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, the tourism and hospitality industry has expressed disappointment over the absence of tax concessions and incentives in the Union Budget presented on Monday. The travel and tourism sector has accrued losses of ₹90,000 crore, according to industry estimates. The sector accounts for 9.2% of the country’s GDP and employs 8.1% of the population, with the total contribution to forex at approximately $28 billion.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), which represents more than 1,600 operators for inbound tourists, has urged the government to do away with the multiple tax system and exempt the tourism sector from the integrated goods and services tax (IGST)—similar to IT industry.

“We earned huge foreign exchange for the government during the pre—covid days but the sector right now is in huge distress and needs a helping hand. I'm disappointed that the government has overlooked all our requests. We hope if not in the budget, the government can announce some measures in future to uplift our sector," said Pronab Sarkar, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).

IATO also made a suggestion with regard to Service Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) under which the government provides incentives in the range of 5% to 7% of the net foreign exchange earned, to all service providers who are providing services to organizations outside India. It requested that the benefit for 2019-20 should be notified to service providers at the earliest and the incentive should be increased to 10% in the foreign trade policy for 2021-25 to offset covid impact.

Nakul Anand, chairman of Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) said that the lack of immediate direct support in budget has disappointed the Indian travel and tourism industry. According to him, an income tax exemption on travelling within India should have been provided with tax credits for upto ₹1.5 lakh worth of spends.

“…this is when spending with GST registered domestic tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers and transporters anywhere within the country. For corporate travel resumption, it was required to incentive Indian corporates to undertake domestic MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences & events) by offering a 200% weighted income tax expense," he said.

Hotel Association of India (HAI), which represents 300 hotels across categories, urged government to ease direct taxes including reduction in income tax rates for hotels (which works out to be approximately 34.94%) and food production/air catering firms should be taxed at 17.16% as compared to 25.17%. In terms of indirect taxes, the industry body said that there should be reduction in GST (from 18% to 12%) charged on services offered by hotels. The association said that the current debt levels in the organized hospitality sector, which is barely 10% of the total industry, stood at Rs45,000 crore.

"A more flexible and tolerant financial environment could have supported small hospitality players to explore more growth avenues. To encourage guest occupancy, boost domestic travel and help small/independent properties to be more competitive in the market, GST on room bookings should have been reduced from 18% to 10%," said Roop Pratap Choudhary, managing director at Karnal based luxury hotel Noor Mahal.

Instead of providing direct sops, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on infrastructure development to improve connectivity which can help boost domestic tourism in the long run. To be sure, an outlay of ₹1.18 lakh crore has been given to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for multiple projects. It includes improving road connectivity with proposed corridors in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam in the coming three years. Additionally, the proposal to create a future-ready rail system by 2030 and the next phases of metro projects in key cities with the 'MetroLite' and 'MetroNeo' concepts for tier 1 & 2 regions were also tabled.

"We welcome the focus on transportation infrastructure that forms a crucial base for inbound and domestic tourism," said Madhavan Menon, chairman & managing director, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

The government has set an ambitious target of building infrastructure in the country with special scheme to nudge states to spend more of their budget on infrastructure, said Vishal Suri Managing Director SOTC Travel. "These contribute towards sustainable growth within the tourism sector. With airports to be privatised in tier 2 and 3 cities, it will further improve regional connectivity," he added.

