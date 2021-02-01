Budget 2021: Absence of tax rebate, incentives disappoint hospitality sector

Instead of providing direct sops, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on infrastructure development to improve connectivity which can help boost domestic tourism in the long run. To be sure, an outlay of ₹1.18 lakh crore has been given to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for multiple projects. It includes improving road connectivity with proposed corridors in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam in the coming three years. Additionally, the proposal to create a future-ready rail system by 2030 and the next phases of metro projects in key cities with the 'MetroLite' and 'MetroNeo' concepts for tier 1 & 2 regions were also tabled.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}