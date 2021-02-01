Budget 2021: Agri infra cess of 100% imposed on alcoholic beverages

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday imposed agri infra cess of 100% on alcoholic beverages via Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) scheme. The cess has been imposed on all alcoholic goods (Brandy, Bourbon, whiskey, Scotch etc.)

"However, while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items," the finance minister said.

A 100% cess will also be imposed on other fermented beverages for example, Cider, Perry, Mead, sake, mixture of fermented beverages or fermented beverages and nonalcoholic beverages.

"To ensure the imposition of cess does not lead to additional burden in most of these items on the consumer, the basic customs duty (BCD) rates has been lowered. This cess shall be used to finance the improvement of agriculture infrastructure and other development expenditure," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Agri Infra Development Cess will be applicable from 2 February, 2021, Sitharam said.

Agri infra cess of 2.5% has also been imposed on gold, silver and dore bars, 35% on apples, 5% on specified fertilizer, 1.5% on coal, lignite and peat, 30% on kabuli chana, 10% on peas, 50% on bengal gram/chick peas, 20% on lentil (mosur), 5% on cotton.

Sitharaman on Monday began her Budget 2021 speech by saying that the coronavirus pandemic "is the dawn of a new era, one in which India is poised to be a land of new hope".

Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, had in July 2019 ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase for the traditional Bahi-Khata to carry Union Budget Papers. She used the same last year and again on Monday.

























