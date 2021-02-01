Budget 2021: Air India divestment to be concluded next fiscal

NEW DELHI: The privatization of national carrier Air India Limited will be completed during the upcoming financial year 2021-22, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday while presenting the Union Budget .

Currently the Tata Group and an employee consortium are among interested parties that have submitted expressions of interest (EoI) for the airline.

The employee group comprises 219 employees of the airline and is headed by the director (commercial) and board member Meenakshi Mallik. It hopes to tie up with a private equity fund.

The EoIs are currently being evaluated by the Ministry of Finance's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the qualified bidders, who will be allowed to make financial bids for the airline, will be revealed in the coming days.

The government plans to sell its entire 100% stake in Air India, which has not made profits since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007.

The winning bidder will also get 100% stake in the national carrier's low-cost arm Air India Express and 50% stake in Air India SATS (AISATS), which provides ground handling and cargo services at major domestic airports.

The government has earmarked a divestment target of ₹1.75 trillion for FY 2021, compared to ₹1.05 lakh trillion for FY20 and ₹80,000 crore for FY19.

