Budget 2021: 'All in all, a good Budget,' says market experts

Union Budget 2021 was much better than the market expectations, said Motilal Oswal, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Financial Service. "The feared and anticipated measures around COVID cess or higher capital Gains tax or wealth tax etc did not materialize. This will provide a huge relief to market and economy and help in sustaining the buoyant sentiments in the economy," he further explained.

Government has clearly articulated the focus towards infra and capex spending with five key measures:

1) Capex spends proposed to go up by 26% in FY22 vs. FY21 RE

2) Setting up of development financial institution

3) Setting up of ARC/AMC to deal with stressed assets

4) Asset monetization plans in various segments and

5) List of CPSE’s for divestments. "We believe this will push the CAPEX spending in the economy and augur well for the overall economic revival of India," Oswal added.

"The significant increase in allocation to the healthcare sector should lift the general well-being in the economy, in our view," he further added.

"Separately, the honourable finance minister also announced several measures for relaxation of compliance and procedural burdens in multiple spheres of activities (taxation being the most prominent). The extension of tax exemption schemes in affordable housing is also welcome as it can provide a good multiplier effect on the GDP," he mentioned.

"All in all, a very good Budget which avoids the pitfalls of raising taxes and at the same time provides a boost to the CAPEX/infra spends in the economy," he concluded.

"This is an extremely balanced Budget given that the economy is just emerging out from a contraction and the risk of pandemic is still around. The government has relied on increasing government spending to boost the economy and therefore the fiscal deficit for FY22 has been pegged at 6.8% of GDP," said Mohit Ralhan, managing partner and chief investment officer, TIW Private Equity.

"More than doubling of the allocation to Healthcare expenditure was quite necessary to better fight the pandemic and we also saw a 34% increase in capital expenditure with a sharp focus on rail and road to boost the industrial output," he mentioned.

"There are also quite a few measures that will have a long-term positive impact on the Indian economy including formation of asset reconstruction company, measures to combat air pollution, divestment of public sector banks, increase in FDI limit to 74% in Insurance, promotion of digital payments and increasing tax transparency through digitization. Overall, the closely monitored Budget rightly targets the areas to accelerate economic recovery without increasing any undue tax burden," he added.

