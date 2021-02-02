Budget 2021: Better FTAs can benefit mega textile parks scheme, say experts

New Delhi: The Finance Minister’s announcement to set up seven mega textile parks over the next three years could prove to be the much-needed push for India’s textile and apparel export industry that has lost out to other Asian peers over the last few years.

Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2021 speech, said that Mega Investment Textiles Parks will enable the textile industry to become globally competitive, attract large investments and boost employment generation.

Garment industry experts said the plug-and-play model announced by the government could be a game-changer. “It will eliminate a huge requirement of capital expenditure and funds," said Rahul Mehta, chief mentor, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI). Plug and play alludes to the availability of ready infrastructure in terms of power, roads and accessibility.

“The move is a big booster for textiles in India. Currently China is the largest supplier of garments to the world. After that Bangladesh and Vietnam have also come up really well owing to low-cost structures and trade agreements. With the help of 7 plug and play parks, India could emerge as a strong global player in textile and garments exports," said Sanjay Jain, chief executive officer at PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd. The company offers product development, sourcing, design and manufacturing services to global retailers such as Superdry, Primark, and Next, among others. “Whether we will participate in the scheme needs careful evolution. But prima facie it is an exciting opportunity," Jain said.

According to Hetal Gandhi, director, CRISIL Research (on Textiles), setting up of textile parks along-with Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI reduction) for technical textile and MMF (man-made fabric) producers and reduction in customs duty for caprolactum, nylon chips and nylon fibre to 5% will help apparel exporters to enhance export share in global markets over the medium term.

“What has become a bigger issue is our capability to innovate and invest in better designs. And, more importantly, as a country, our ability to negotiate free trade agreements (FTAs). If you look at countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh, the latter has a free trade agreement with European Union which gives it upper hand when it comes to export of ready-made garments compared to India," said Gandhi. India needs to move up the value chain and produce more high-value, ready-made garments, he added.

Others agreed too. Government investments will be counterproductive if India doesn’t strike better trade deals. "These textiles parks will do no good to anybody unless global textiles firms invest in India," said a consultant speaking on the condition of anonymity. He pointed to the FTAs as the “single biggest deterrent" to growth of garments exports from India. “You need global competitive advantage for investment in textile parks to come in so that manufacturers can feed both the Indian and global markets," he said.

The US and the European Union, together account for 64% of India’s ready-made garment (RMG) exports. India’s share in RMG exports to US and EU remained stable at 4-6% while that of competitors improved during last five years, CRISIL said.

India's exports in the textiles and apparel industry are expected to reach $300 billion by 2024-25 tripling the country's share in global trade from 5% to 15%, according to information on Invest India portal. The country is largely proficient in manufacturing casual wear garments and production of cotton, silk, and jute.

In a September 2020 note, ICRA said amid concerns of coronavirus from China, several international buyers are looking to increase their sourcing from India and the shift that was predicted over the medium term could get accelerated.

India's textile and apparel industry is the among the top employers in the country providing direct employment to 45 million people and 60 million people in allied industries.

