Budget 2021: Better FTAs can benefit mega textile parks scheme, say experts

“The move is a big booster for textiles in India. Currently China is the largest supplier of garments to the world. After that Bangladesh and Vietnam have also come up really well owing to low-cost structures and trade agreements. With the help of 7 plug and play parks, India could emerge as a strong global player in textile and garments exports," said Sanjay Jain, chief executive officer at PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd. The company offers product development, sourcing, design and manufacturing services to global retailers such as Superdry, Primark, and Next, among others. “Whether we will participate in the scheme needs careful evolution. But prima facie it is an exciting opportunity," Jain said.

